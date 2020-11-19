SHERIDAN — With the increase in COVID-19 cases in Sheridan, the U.S. Forest Service supervisor’s office and Tongue Ranger District of the Bighorn National Forest is providing services virtually only.
Employees will continue to conduct field patrols and other outdoor work. Offices in Buffalo and Greybull will continue to admit one customer at a time and facial coverings are required. Christmas tree permits are available online at recreation.gov. Visit the USFS website at .fs.usda.gov/bighorn for more information.
If you need immediate assistance or have any questions, please call one of the Forest Service offices:
Forest Supervisor’s Office and Tongue Ranger District, 307-674-2600
Powder River Ranger District, 307-684-7806
Medicine Wheel Ranger District, 307-765-4435