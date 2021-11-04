SHERIDAN — Each year, fourth-grade interagency passes are available to current fourth-grade students at Bighorn National Forest offices or online at everykidoutdoors.gov/pass.htm.
The Every Kid Outdoors program aims to involve fourth-graders and their families in federal public lands to help develop a generation who will care for those lands.
Every fourth-grade student can receive one free Christmas tree permit when they present a valid fourth-grade interagency pass at any of the Bighorn National Forest offices or by going online to recreation.gov/tree-permits/9ce25109-e642-11ea-bfd0-660a8c194aab.
Be sure to check the box indicating you have a fourth-grade interagency pass before purchasing a tree permit online. The Christmas tree permit is good for trees shorter than 10 feet.
A personalized paper voucher can be downloaded and printed for use at federal lands and waters locations for one year. Pass rules and instructions can be found on the program’s website.
The Forest Service is one of several federal agencies supporting the Every Kid Outdoors program.
For additional information, contact the Powder River Ranger District 307-684-7806, Medicine Wheel Ranger District 307-765-4435 or the Supervisor’s Office and Tongue Ranger District 307-674-2600.