An exhibit piece is displayed at Kooi Library at Sheridan College Nov. 3, 2022.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan College

SHERIDAN — The public is welcome and invited to attend The Unquiet Utes historic photograph exhibit. The exhibit opens Nov. 7 and a reception will be Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. at Kooi Library.

Sheridan College history department and the Native American Student Organization is celebrating American Indian Heritage Month for November with The Unquiet Utes, an exhibit showcasing the journey of approximately 400 Ute Indians who left the Uintah Reservation in Utah and traveled through Wyoming.

