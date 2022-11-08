SHERIDAN — The public is welcome and invited to attend The Unquiet Utes historic photograph exhibit. The exhibit opens Nov. 7 and a reception will be Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. at Kooi Library.
Sheridan College history department and the Native American Student Organization is celebrating American Indian Heritage Month for November with The Unquiet Utes, an exhibit showcasing the journey of approximately 400 Ute Indians who left the Uintah Reservation in Utah and traveled through Wyoming.
The Unquiet Utes consists of 30 framed photographs taken by photographer T. W. Tolman from Collier’s as he covered the journey of the “Absentee Utes” through Wyoming in 1906. The exhibit discusses the Ute frustrations with U. S. government land policy and other reasons for their journey.
It also covers the path taken across Wyoming, their meeting with U. S. Cavalry, their withdrawal to Fort Meade, South Dakota, and later Thunder Butte, South Dakota, and their eventual return to Utah in 1908.
The national press took notice and Collier’s Weekly sent Tolman to Gillette to document the Utes and their meeting with the U.S. Cavalry. Visit the Kooi Library throughout the month of November to see the photos and learn about this event in Wyoming history.
For more information, contact the Kooi Library at Sheridan College at 307-675-0220. The library hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Robert Henning, director of the Rockpile Museum in Gillette made the collection available.
As part of American Indian Heritage Month Eva Flying, new president of Dull Knife College in Lame Deer, Montana, and Sheridan College graduate, will also be providing a presentation in November.