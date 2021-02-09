SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming lists 16 students from Sheridan County on the 2020 fall semester provost’s honor roll.
The provost’s honor roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
Ranchester: Dean Hatzenbiler
Sheridan: Christina Arizona, Variya Baldwin, Elizabeth Jean Christensen, Anna A. Crabb, Jessica Gilbert, Peyton Henry, Lana A. Houston, Amanda Lawson, Dustin Looper, Maria Montano, Regan A. Palmer, Nury Quevedo, Tara Yvonne Riedesel, Kaycen S. Townsend and Mckenzi E. Turner.