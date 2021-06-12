SHERIDAN — Several Sheridan County students earned honors in their spring school semesters at the University of Wyoming.
The University of Wyoming lists 64 students from Sheridan County on the 2021 spring semester academic dean’s and dean’s freshman honor rolls.
The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.
To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Students are:
Banner
Brodie Lane Daugherty, Bridger J. Gransbery, Elianna Paninos and Katherine A. Thiel.
Big Horn
Leah Alta Schuster
Clearmont
Clayton Thomas Auzqui and McKenna Ann Auzqui.
Dayton
Brennan Parr Kutterer
Ranchester
Skye Korfanta Bensel, Heidi Ann Henderson and Lukas J. Stutzman.
Sheridan
Rosa Aguilar Morales, Beknazar Y. Alikulov, Elizabeth K. Arnold, Brynn Bateman. Bailey Bice, Quinton Thomas Brooks
Kelcee Brower, Olivia Winslow Chase, Olivia M. Conrad, Addison E. Dugal, Josie L. Fettig, Meccade A. Garneau, Meagan M. Gill, Molly K. Green, Patrick M. Hamilton, Kirsten M. Hendricks, Christina L. Herman, Kairstyn K. Holden, Carson Holwell, Connor M. Jorgenson, Katelyn Murphy Kayser, Kade Koltiska, Jolie Mae Magelky, Caden K. Masters, Aspen L. Malkuch, Jadyn L. Mullikin, Cooper Owen Neavill, Anna O'Brien, Kaleigh Padgett, Ashley A. Phillips, Brendan Phipps, Jaxon Porterfield, Trinity Lynn Preston, Josiah L. Richards, Ethan L. Rickett, Zoe Robison, Katelin E. Rogaczewski, Samantha Lyn Rogaczewski, Scott O. Rogaczewski, Nathan J. Roma, Abraham Ross, Brendan Z. Schaefer, Camren T. Schneider, Rylee Smith, Matthew Springsteen, Evan Staben, Elizabeth Standish, Kayla R. Stimpson, Hallie M. Switzenberg, Delainy Szmyd, Ashley Williams, Aaron T. Woodward and Natalie Lynn Ziegenhorn.
The University of Wyoming lists 19 students from Sheridan County on the 2021 spring semester provost’s honor roll.
The provost’s honor roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
Students are:
Dayton
Mary E. Miller
Ranchester
Courtney Rae Good and Dean Hatzenbiler.
Sheridan
Jacob Donald Belus, Andrew August Boint, Bailey Bonnet, Jordan L. Christensen, Megan Aileen Ellis, Kristin L. Grammens, Dustin Looper, Alli Derby Millemon-Shaw, Ryan Miller, Dhillon K. Rono, Riley S. Sessions, McKinzie Taylor, Tonna L. Thomas, Samuel D. Walker, Andrew White, Bailee Nicole Wilson.