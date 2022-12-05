SHERIDAN — "My heart belongs to Wyoming," Neltje said. "The incredible and vast landscape and the independent people have given me the inspiration to become who I am.”
The prolific artist made that comment regarding her estate gift to the University of Wyoming, what she called a “gesture of my caring for future generations."
That gift will soon become more apparent to the Sheridan community and the state as a whole, as the University of Wyoming announced the launch of the Neltje Center for Excellence in Creativity and the Arts.
The estate gift, announced in 2010, includes all financial and land holdings save for those going to her children and personal donations. Additionally, the gift includes a world-class collection of contemporary, tribal and ethnic arts collected by Neltje over a lifetime of travel across the globe.
Along with an allocation of $1 million from UW’s Board of Trustees, the Neltje gift is the cornerstone of the new center.
“Although we were sad to say goodbye to Neltje, we are grateful for her gift and the possibility of a new beginning that permits the growth of the creative arts at UW and connection to the state’s creative economy,” UW President Ed Seidel said. “The Neltje Center will enhance the education of our students in the visual arts, creative writing, music and other fields; enhance opportunities for our faculty in creative activity, research and collaboration; and provide an extraordinary lift to UW’s reputation.”
The Neltje Center will operate as an initiative within the College of Arts and Science at UW and will provide both partnerships and programming alongside the physical space located east of the city of Sheridan.
Scott Turpen, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at UW, has visited Sheridan multiple times over the last few months to continue planning for how Neltje’s gift would benefit the Sheridan community, University of Wyoming and the state as a whole.
On Wednesday, he met with the Sheridan arts community to share plans regarding the Neltje Center.
Turpen said students have long visited Neltje’s home, completing mini residencies and learning about the art and artist. That practice of students visiting Neltje’s home has continued this fall and will continue moving forward.
Turpen said while in Sheridan, students have also engaged in partnerships with entities such as The Brinton Museum, Sheridan College and others.
Moving forward, the Neltje Center will not be focused on a physical space, but will include programming both in Sheridan County, Laramie and across the state.
Turpen noted the center will also include programming. That means both the continuation of the Jentel Artist Residency program that has been ongoing for years, as well as concerts, art exhibitions, workshops and master classes.
Turpen told attendees Wednesday the Neltje Center will be staffed by a director who reports to him. The director, expected to be hired by spring 2023, will organize programming and events and be responsible for communicating events widely to UW, Sheridan and other Wyoming communities. In addition, a new Friends of Neltje Center organization will be created to engage people and connect with the center.
According to information provided by UW, there are three primary goals for the Neltje Center. They are expanding opportunities for visual, literary and performing art students to achieve excellence in their fields; strengthening Jentel’s reputation as a nationally recognized artist residency; and collaborating with cross-sector partners to contribute to Wyoming’s creative economy through innovative professional development programming and excellent arts experiences for community members and visitors.
Plans for year one of the center include focusing on administrative infrastructure and implementing pilot programs for students and the public. In year two, the Neltje Center will grow its programming, deepen fundraising efforts and begin exhibitions at UW and Neltje’s home.
By year three, the center will have launched earned income strategies and increased opportunities for students, alumni and the community. By year four, Turpen said, the goal will be to be operating near capacity and seeking new opportunities for cross-sector and interdisciplinary programming.
“Speaking on behalf of Neltje’s family, it has been a great pleasure working with the university. Ed Seidel, the academic and museum staff and the trustees have put in a tremendous amount of effort to put together a plan that is both workable and true to the intent and spirit of Neltje’s wishes,” said John Sargent, Neltje’s son and one of the trustees of her estate. “We can clearly see the possibilities for her gift to have a large impact on the arts in Wyoming, something she worked so hard for during most of her adult life.”
Neltje was born in New York City and raised in Oyster Bay, Long Island. In 1980, she took a few classes at the New York Studio School of Drawing and, from 1979-1980, she took a few classes at the Art Students League in New York. She was essentially self-taught.
In 2005, she was recognized as one of Wyoming's preeminent artists with the Governor's Arts Award. She received an honorary Doctor of Arts degree from UW in 2018. She also received an honorary degree from Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana, and was the founder and benefactor of the Neltje Blanchan Literary Award in memory of her grandmother. She served on the board of the Wyoming Arts Council from 1985-88.
Neltje's work has been featured in collections at the Smithsonian, the Yellowstone Art Museum in Billings, Montana, the IBM Corp. in Denver and the Wyoming State Museum in Cheyenne, among others. In addition, her work is in private collections in California, Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania and Wyoming.