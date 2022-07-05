SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming lists 25 students from Sheridan County on the 2022 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll.
The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.
Local students on the list include:
• Big Horn — Mullen Graham
• Ranchester — Skye Korfanta Bensel, Jesse L. Mitros, Jessica G. Stevens
• Sheridan — Kristina Nicole Angeloff, Makenna S. Balkenbush, Jacob Donald Belus, Quinton Thomas Brooks, Mollie A. Caiola, Sandra L. Coleman, Olivia Conrad, Alissa Ferullo, Kaycie Garner, Terissa Hansen, Monica Ann LaToush, Amanda Lawson, Jennifer Sarah Meineke, Ryan Miller, Jadyn L. Mullikin, Rylee J. Smith, Taziree L. Smith, Luke A. Sorenson, Evan Staben, Kaitlin Corina Vieira, Jessica M. Winner