SHERIDAN — One hundred outstanding high school seniors from across Wyoming have been selected to receive the 2022 Trustees’ Scholars Award, the University of Wyoming’s top academic scholarship. Several local students earned the award.
The premier scholarship for Wyoming resident high school seniors covers actual credit hours taken as well as room and board costs for eight semesters at UW, starting with the fall 2022 semester. Students from 33 high schools were chosen, along with three home-schooled students.
Recipients are evaluated on their academic excellence (high school grade-point average, ACT/SAT scores and curriculum rigor). Individual interviews were held as well. For this year’s award winners, the average GPA is 3.95, and the average ACT score is 32.
To retain the scholarship all four years at UW, students must maintain full-time continuous enrollment (at least 12 semester hours) during the fall and spring semesters each year, along with a 3.25 cumulative GPA.
Local recipients of the 2022 scholarship, listed by high schools they’re attending, are:
Sheridan High School — Sarah Gonda, Richard Hall, Laurin Jensen, Amy Murdock and Keaton Phipps.
Wyoming Virtual Academy — Alexina Birkholz, Sheridan
For more information about the UW Trustees’ Scholars Award, as well as other scholarship opportunities at UW, see uwyo.edu/admissions/scholarships/index.html.