SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming and the state’s seven community colleges are looking to partner together and provide new programs to boost Wyoming’s economy through the Wyoming Innovation Partnership.
They’re also hoping the Wyoming Legislature will join them and provide the needed funding, and soon.
While making a stop in Sheridan Thursday, University of Wyoming President Edward Seidel, who is helping lead the effort with the state’s community colleges, added the “conditions are ripe” for the educational collaboration and partnerships with local businesses, with officials recently asking the Wyoming Legislature for $120 million over three years, including $25 million in the first year to get WIP off the ground.
WIP, formerly the Wyoming Innovation Network, is a new collaboration endorsed by Gov. Mark Gordon to develop innovative solutions hoped to support and enhance Wyoming’s economy and workforce.
“Our goal is a unified effort that will help catalyze economic development, strengthen our workforce, support Wyoming businesses and enhance our ability to attract businesses from outside the state,” Gordon said in announcing the partnership in January.
The effort includes an emphasis on focusing workforce development, supporting and training entrepreneurs and new business startups and developing outside revenue sources such as corporate partnerships to provide new opportunities for students.
“The vision and the intent of the governor’s Wyoming Innovative Partnership is exactly what our state needs,” said Walt Tribley, Northern Wyoming Community College District president. “We need to educate more students and build our new economy — all with fewer resources.
“Like any new, comprehensive, large initiative, there will be in-process lessons to learn,” Tribley added. “But we are on board with sharing resources for the best interest of our students, our communities and our state.”
Seidel said the first-year funding would help provide for the hiring of new staff and coordinators to help develop the program, as well as other support staff and research.
“The work, to date, includes many solid ideas from the community colleges and the university, with many programmatic ideas,” Tribley added. “The piece we are lacking is funding. It is my hope that through this innovative program, we see that change.”
According to Seidel, WIP would result in new academic programs designed to meet the needs of local businesses, while also offering UW and community college students new opportunities and avenues to future employment in Wyoming.
“Yes, we hope it helps create a pipeline for students (to UW),” Seidel said. “Now, 70% of those students who graduate now leave the state. We want to create more opportunities for our graduates within the state.
“It’s also about programs for Wyoming for 21st century jobs.” he added. “ We’re also focused on retraining people for those jobs.”
Seidel praised the cooperation and input provided by the leaders of the state’s various community colleges, including Tribley.
“He’s been a great partner,” Seidel said.
“Our district provided leadership for much of the work that was done over the last year in the area of software development,” Tribley said. “This is a good example of a program that could be offered to students anywhere and then transferred seamlessly to the University of Wyoming.”