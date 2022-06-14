SHERIDAN — This spring, the Cent$ible Nutrition Program and University of Wyoming Extension recognized educators for exceptional outreach efforts in 2021 focused on nutrition, physical activity and how to eat better for less.
“I would like to congratulate all of our award recipients,” CNP Director Mindy Meuli said in a press release. “The Cent$ible Nutrition Program has a terrific team of educators and these award winners exemplify our commitment to providing excellent programming.”
Awards were presented at the UW Extension’s 2022 spring conference in Laramie, Wyoming.
Among this year’s winners were CNP educator Lori Dickinson of Sheridan County and UW Extension educator Caitlyn Youngquist of Washakie County for their leadership in the statewide “Grow a Little Extra” initiative. The duo received the Collective Impact Award. A collaboration between the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, CNP and UW Extension, the “Grow a Little Extra” initiative facilitated the donation of locally grown produce to Wyoming residents with limited resources, Meuli said.
“The project brought together people and gardeners across the state,” Meuli added.