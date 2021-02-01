SHERIDAN — Wyoming hemp permits/testing updates, hemp grain weed management and hemp seed oil information are among topics at concurrent workshops in Cheyenne, Powell, Torrington, Wheatland and Worland Feb. 3.
The workshops are offered by the University of Wyoming Extension.
“This free workshop via Zoom is good for anyone interested in how hemp is coming along in Wyoming,” said John Connett, an integrated pest management specialist and hemp agronomist with UW Extension. “The weed control in hemp presentation at 9 a.m. is outstanding and packed with valuable information.”
Connett said those interested can attend host locations or view the Zoom sessions from their own locations.
The Zoom link is uwyo.zoom.us/j/98053534954.
Growers can also find the UW Extension hemp webpage at bit.ly/wyo-hemp and to sign up for Wyoming hemp news on the email listserv.
Local hosts will start the workshop at 8 a.m. with an opening topic. Twenty-minute Zoom sessions are 9-11 a.m. followed by a 10-minute live question-and-answer session.
Zoom speakers and topics are:
9 a.m., hemp grain weed management, Jeff Kostuik, director of agronomy support, Hemp Production Services, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
9:30 a.m., hemp seed oil introduction, Roger Gussiaas, president Healthy Oilseeds, LLC Carrington, North Dakota
10 a.m., Montana hemp variety trial information, Perry Miller, cropping systems professor, Montana State University
10:30 a.m., Wyoming hemp permits/testing update, Wes Brown, hemp lead, Wyoming Department of Agriculture
Extension educators serve as location hosts. For more information, contact Connett at 307-766-5022.