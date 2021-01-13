SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming Extension is offering a free, five-session online class to learn about personal finances.
Sessions are Tuesdays Feb. 9 to March 9 over the noon hour.
“Participants can attend any of the classes, but they’ll get the most from attending all of them,” said Cole Ehmke, extension personal finance management specialist.
Topics include:
• Financial basics,
• Managing money,
• Investing,
• Insuring success: Retirement and insurance, and
• Life events.
To register and for information about the classes, go to moneytalkwyo.eventbrite.com.
Ehmke and extension educator Mary Martin are presenters.
For more information, call 307-733-3087.