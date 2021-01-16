SHERIDAN — Local green thumbs will have the chance to cultivate basic and advanced skills to grow plants in Wyoming’s varied climates and landscapes with the Master Gardener online training program Feb. 10 to May 12.
“This 14-week online Master Gardener training provides over 40 hours of gardening education,” said Chris Hilgert, University of Wyoming Extension Master Gardener statewide coordinator. “Whether you are a new or an experienced gardener, you can expect to learn how to successfully grow plants in your Wyoming landscapes and gardens.”
Register at bit.ly/master-gardener-2021.
Live classes are 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays taught by UW Extension specialists and educators experienced in their fields. Classes are also recorded for those unable to attend the live classes and for review.
Topics include introduction and overview of the UW Extension Master Gardener program; basic botany; soils; season extension; growing vegetables and herbs; fruit trees and berry crops; site analysis and landscape design; herbaceous plants; wood plants; lawn care; integrated pest management and understanding pesticides; plant diseases and diagnosing plant problems; entomology; and volunteering in the UW Extension Master Gardener program.
Registration costs $75. For questions or more information, contact Hilgert at chilgert@uwyo.edu.