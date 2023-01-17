SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming Extension will offer private pesticide applicator education programs across the state from late January through March.
These four-hour educational sessions provide an overview of certification requirements for private applicators, pertinent laws and regulations, pesticide safety and handling, groundwater contamination, pesticide disposal and more. Upon completion of an educational session, applications for private applicator licenses will be submitted to the Wyoming Department of Agriculture for approval and issuance of licenses. Private pesticide applicator licenses are required for anyone who applies or supervises the application of restricted use pesticides.