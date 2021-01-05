LARAMIE — More than 50 presentations are scheduled during the University of Wyoming Extension agriculture and horticulture online conference now through Jan. 15.
The conference is free. Only registered participants will be sent a link to the conference. Registration is at bit.ly/ag-hort-2021-conference. Pre-recorded presentations, live interaction with convention presenters via bullpen sessions and more opportunities are available.
Presentations are under seven topic blocks: livestock production; production agriculture; economics and risk management for agricultural producers; yards, gardens and acreages; succession planning; water management and drought; and economic and marketing outlooks.
Presentation topics span soil to pest management, native plants to backyard chickens, risk management to managing cattle in drought conditions and toxic plants to minimizing livestock losses during wildfires and blizzards.
For more information on how to participate, a schedule of events and details of presentations, visit facebook.com/UWAGHORT.