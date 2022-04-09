SHERIDAN — Budding teenage entrepreneurs have the opportunity to connect and gain knowledge during 2022 Rocky Mountain Youth Entrepreneur development weekends this summer.
Sponsored by the University of Wyoming Extension with support from the John P. Ellbogen Foundation, the sessions are June 9-11 in Casper and June 16-18 in Afton.
“This intensive, free weekend will be an incredible opportunity for youth 14 and older to establish a business plan, strategize future vision, meet like-minded peers and be inspired by business professionals,” said UW Extension Educator Kellie Chichester, one of the organizers. “It’s for any youths in that age group who have ideas for businesses but don’t know where to start.”
Participants will learn about entrepreneurship, creating management plans, market analysis and how to pitch their business plans.
To register for one of the sessions, see bit.ly/3jemw7c.
For more information, call Chichester at 307-334-3534 or email kelliec@uwyo.edu. The deadline to register is June 1.
The development weekends are an extension of the Rocky Mountain Youth Entrepreneur Series created by UW Extension educators in 2021.