SHERIDAN — Two University of Wyoming Extension publications to help Wyomingites diversify their landscapes are available for download as a PDF or ePub format.
“Adding annuals and perennials is a great way to add color and interest to a landscape,” said Chris Hilgert, statewide extension Master Gardener coordinator and co-author.
• Landscaping: Flowering Annuals for Wyoming, bit.ly/B1170R, outlines the various species and cultivators available for Wyoming climates.
• Landscaping: Herbaceous Perennials for Wyoming, bit.ly/WY-perennials, gives tips on raising dozens of different plants and discusses soil and bed preparation, planting, water, mulching, fertilizing, staking, pests, fall clean-up and winter care.
Established perennials are drought tolerant, fairly low maintenance and will continue to bloom for many years, Hilgert said.
“Now a good time to start planning for those flowering plants,” said Karen Panter, extension horticulture specialist and co-author.