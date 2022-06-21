SHERIDAN — At its annual spring conference, the University of Wyoming Extension celebrated awardees who earned recognition from professional associations at the state and national level.
UW Extension educator Emily Swinyer of Sheridan County received the Rookie 4-H Educator Award from the Wyoming Association of Extension 4-H Agents. The Rookie Award recognizes outstanding 4-H leaders with less than three years of service in the state.
Swinyer spent a year at Woodland Park Elementary School as a paraprofessional before she became a media teacher at Sheridan Junior High School, working in the library.
The extension educator position opened up in 2018, and the description was everything she was looking for and wanted from a job, according to a press release. Not sure if a librarian with an education degree and master’s in circular instruction was what they were looking for, Swinyer decided to take a chance and apply for the position, she said.
In her position, Swinyer provides educational opportunities for a wide variety of ages.
Since 1914, the University of Wyoming Extension has provided lifelong learning opportunities to Wyoming citizens across the state. With roots in agricultural education, the UW Extension supports rural communities facing contemporary challenges and changes.