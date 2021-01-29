SHERIDAN — In-person and online courses for home cooks and managers of canned food processing operations around the region will be hosted by the University of Wyoming Extension.
Two course options are offered: one for acidified foods, which is a two-day FDA approved class about acid foods, acidified foods and fermented foods that are packaged, jarred or canned. The second is the home processing course, a one-day class about low acid foods. Each costs $20.
Acidified Foods Processing (FDA approved) will be online Feb. 4-5. In-person only classes will be in Jackson March 3-4. This course satisfies the requirement that each processor of low-acid or acidified foods must operate with a certified supervisor on hand at all times during processing.
Specifically, it satisfies the acidified foods portion of the Better Process School. Registration includes a printed book, online instruction and testing. Registrations will be taken up to the time of the class, provided the class is not full.
Acidified Foods Processing (home processing) will be in person in Casper Feb. 12, and also available online. It will also be in Powell (in person only) March 6.
Home processors and those selling under the Wyoming Food Freedom Act will be most interested in the home course since it covers canning, preserving and pickling.
People preserving food for resale or sale across state lines will be interested in the FDA course, said Cole Ehmke, UW Extension ag entrepreneurship specialist and who is leading the project.
“Each course typically costs hundreds of dollars, but the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service is providing backing,” he said. “We’re very excited to be supporting Wyoming’s food entrepreneurs.”
The course instructor is Gleyn Bledsoe, who has vast experience and knowledge of food regulations, processing and safety, and is a recognized processing authority who educates and assists food entrepreneurs and food companies, said Ehmke.
Registration links can be found at uwyo.edu/uwe/foodsafety.