SHERIDAN — A series of brief videos addressing financial issues Wyoming residents face begins this Monday.
“Michelle’s Monday Minute” debuts on the University of Wyoming Extension Facebook page by extension community development educator Michelle Vigil.
“Since Wyoming is facing many challenges in the economic realm, I wanted to offer one- to three-minute videos on a variety of money subjects,” said Vigil, based in Campbell County and serving northeastern Wyoming.
Series topics will not include investing but general money topics with a seasonal twist, such as college planning in January or going back to school in August.
Subjects include tax changes for 2021, budgeting, debt repayment, financial emergencies, saving, making extra money, home buying, retirement, fraud, college planning and student loans, bill prioritization, and work and money, among others.
“With each video, look for two to three helpful tips and a resource each week,” Vigil said.
Links to resources will be included in the postings.
Vigil will also highlight UW Extension financial informational programs such as the Master Money Coach, Tax Facts, Money Talk and the community development education team’s Facebook Live video series.