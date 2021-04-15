LARAMIE — Two Sheridan natives were honored in a University of Wyoming white coat ceremony March 29 at the UW College of Arts and Sciences auditorium.
Riley Rafferty and Haley Timm were honored as part of the ceremony.
The white coat ceremony symbolizes passage into the initial stages of the profession of pharmacy practice and represents a contract for excellence in providing compassionate patient care. The event also highlights the importance of scientific scholarship and emphasizes the highest principles of moral and ethical conduct.
School of Pharmacy Dean Kem Krueger spoke to the students about the symbolic importance of their coats and the excitement of starting their first experiential rotations this summer. He also praised the class of 2024 for “beginning the professional pharmacy program during extraordinary times and demonstrating perseverance during online learning.”
Members of the class of 2024 will finish introductory pharmacy practice experiences this summer, completing introductory hospital and community rotations throughout Wyoming and Colorado.
IPPEs are an opportunity for students to apply information learned from their didactic coursework into the real world of pharmacy practice, Krueger said. Rotations also offer the chance to engage in and improve upon communication skills with patients and other health care professionals.
The white coat ceremony can be viewed online.