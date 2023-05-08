Emerging_Issues_Forum_Panel.jpg

Jordan Carlson | The Sheridan press

From left, Wyoming Outdoor Recreation, Tourism and Hospitality Director Dan McCoy; USFS Recreation Manager Kristi Murphy; Wyoming Pathways Executive Director Mike Kusiek; Absaroka Ranch and Outfitters Owner Budd Betts; Wyoming Legislator Sandy Newsome and Ruckelshaus Institute Emerging Issues Initiative Coordinator Birch Malotky participate on a panel discussion during the Emerging Issues Forum at University of Wyoming Friday, April 27, 2023.

 Jordan Carlson | The Sheridan press

SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming Ruckelshaus Institute hosted the Emerging Issues Forum focused on outdoor recreation in Wyoming, bringing together experts from across the state to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the outdoor recreation industry. The forum highlighted the need for communities to be at the table as the industry grows.

Outdoor collaboratives were promoted by the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation as a great way for residents and stakeholders to get involved in making change in their communities. Throughout the forum, experts also discussed issues such as overcrowding at popular recreation sites, how to provide an authentic experience to visitors and the need for diverse representation throughout the outdoor recreation industry. Panelists were asked questions from the audience about how they have valued diversity in the workforce and the ways in which it can benefit the industry.

Recommended for you