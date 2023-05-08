SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming Ruckelshaus Institute hosted the Emerging Issues Forum focused on outdoor recreation in Wyoming, bringing together experts from across the state to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the outdoor recreation industry. The forum highlighted the need for communities to be at the table as the industry grows.
Outdoor collaboratives were promoted by the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation as a great way for residents and stakeholders to get involved in making change in their communities. Throughout the forum, experts also discussed issues such as overcrowding at popular recreation sites, how to provide an authentic experience to visitors and the need for diverse representation throughout the outdoor recreation industry. Panelists were asked questions from the audience about how they have valued diversity in the workforce and the ways in which it can benefit the industry.
"A big question I am asking myself for Weston County is: how do we reach out to different user groups? How can we do things to be more inclusive for the community?" Weston County Natural Resource District Manager Caleb Carter said. "We will have to be ready to get uncomfortable in the way we do things and actually listen to diverse perspectives."
Panelists included representatives from the U.S. Forest Service, Wyoming’s Outdoor Recreation Office, county commissioners and other organizations such as LatinoOutdoors, Platte River Trails and Absaroka Ranch and Outfitters.
Panels also focused on innovative approaches to outdoor recreation. The panelists discussed ways their organizations are aiming at expanding access to outdoor recreation, protecting public lands and promoting sustainable tourism.
"We owe a lot of our success to starting during COVID-19; we started and have always had to be responsive and adaptive," Friends of the Bridger Teton Executive Director Scott Kosiba said. "Our success requires collaboration, and staying adaptive and collaborative is what will help us be successful in the future."
One of the highlights of the forum was a presentation by Wyoming State Parks Director Dave Glenn, who spoke about the state's efforts to enhance outdoor recreation opportunities for residents and visitors alike. Glenn noted Wyoming has seen a surge in demand for outdoor recreation over the past few years as people have sought out safe and socially distant activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites saw more than 5.2 million visitors across the state.
"The most annoying thing is getting the robotic emails about an issue,” Wyoming State Representative Sandy Newsome said. "But then you get one email from someone that is personal and heartfelt. The key is to make a personal connection. Every time I read those, I will consider what they are saying about the issue."