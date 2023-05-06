SHERIDAN — Members of the public will learn about the University of Wyoming’s collaborations with Sheridan College, and UW alumni will connect with their alma mater during a “UW in Your Community” gathering May 15 in Sheridan.
The public is invited to the event from 5-7 p.m. at Sheridan College’s Whitney Center for the Arts. Free appetizers will be served, and there will be a cash bar.
UW President Ed Seidel and Sheridan College President Walter Tribley will be in attendance and speak during a brief program, highlighting collaborative efforts to prepare students for the modern economy and boost entrepreneurism and the state’s economy.
Among the collaborations to be highlighted are programs in software development, agriculture, the arts and entrepreneurship. Leaders of those programs will give brief updates.
Additionally, Scott Turpen, the interim dean of UW’s College of Arts and Sciences, will speak briefly about UW’s Neltje Center for Excellence in Creativity and the Arts, which will have its own public event Saturday, May 20, in Sheridan.
And current UW students from Sheridan County — Sheridan High School graduate Alicia Thoney, Big Horn High School graduate Sean Walker and Tongue River High School graduate Grace Sopko — will share their experiences at UW. So will Sheridan College transfer student Cierra Roberts and recent graduate Jaycie Arndt.
Before the May 15 evening event, Seidel, a UW faculty member and the current UW students from Sheridan County are scheduled to speak to students during assemblies at Big Horn, Sheridan and Tongue River high schools.
The Sheridan County gathering is the seventh in a series of “UW in Your Community” gatherings planned around the state.
“This will be a great opportunity for community members to interact with President Seidel, President Tribley and others from UW and Sheridan College; learn about exciting initiatives for students and the state; and see some of the collaborative work UW is doing with local partners,” says Chad Baldwin, UW’s associate vice president for marketing and communications. “UW alumni and everyone across Sheridan County are invited for what will be a fun evening.”