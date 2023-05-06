10-20-20 sheridan college stock 4web.jpg

Sheridan College’s Whitney Academic Center, pictured Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, is used for many purposes.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Members of the public will learn about the University of Wyoming’s collaborations with Sheridan College, and UW alumni will connect with their alma mater during a “UW in Your Community” gathering May 15 in Sheridan.

The public is invited to the event from 5-7 p.m. at Sheridan College’s Whitney Center for the Arts. Free appetizers will be served, and there will be a cash bar.

Recommended for you