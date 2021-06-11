SHERIDAN — University of Wyoming Libraries has partnered with Wyoming’s seven community colleges, the Wyoming State Library and county libraries to provide statewide and university-wide access to e-content provider OverDrive, along with Libby, a one-tap reading app.
All Wyoming libraries will join the OverDrive consortium by July, and all e-content from all libraries will be available statewide at that time. Through the partnership, UW community members and Wyoming residents will have full digital access to e-books, e-audiobooks, magazines, videos, comics and more.
UW students, faculty and staff can access OverDrive by visiting the Wyoming Virtual Library at virtuallibrary.overdrive.com. The Wyoming Virtual Library replaces UW Libraries’ Cloud Library platform.
Libby is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play. The app allows users to borrow e-books, audiobooks and magazines to read on mobile devices. Borrowed e-books also are compatible with the Kindle e-reader. For more information about the app, see overdrive.com/apps/libby.
To access content on both OverDrive and Libby, UW users will sign in with their UW usernames and passwords.
“We’re excited about the collaboration with the Wyoming State Library, county libraries and community college systems,” says Deborah McCarthy, UW Libraries assistant dean of resource discovery and management. “Not only are we saving money across the state, but we are combining our collections with the community colleges, state library and county libraries to be able to offer every citizen and student more than ever.”
Additionally, the UW Libraries Development Board is supporting UW Libraries’ contribution to this program through the Popular Reading Collection Endowment.
“We are beyond thrilled to participate in this program with all Wyoming libraries,” said Ivan Gaetz, UW Libraries dean. “And having the financial support of our development board allows us to focus our purchases on scholarly content.”
For more information about OverDrive and Libby, including FAQs for access, seeuwyo.libguides.com/ebookhelp.