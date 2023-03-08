03-07-23 WWAMI students RERUNweb.jpg
During their visit to Cheyenne, members of the new class of WWAMI medical students toured the Wyoming State Capitol and met Gov. Mark Gordon. Front row, from left, are Ross Cook, Hyrum Hopkin, Shayna Bauer, Franklin Powell, Cale Hinkle, Jenni Ebersberger, Madeleine Prince, Daphne Ma, McKenzie Stampfli, Hannah Mills and Andrew White. Back row, from left, are Brayden Feusner, Andrew Quinn, Heidi Taggart, Thomas Robitaille, Casey Pikla, Gov. Gordon, Trent Bronnenberg, Aaron Erickson, Galen Tribble and Caleb Hoopes.

 Courtesy photo | Michael Pearlman

Editor's Note

This article and photo were reprinted, as a person was unintentionally omitted from the photo and caption. The Press regrets this error. 

SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming’s newest class of medical students was welcomed at a luncheon in Cheyenne hosted by leaders of the WWAMI Medical Education Program and members of the Wyoming State Legislature Feb. 21.

