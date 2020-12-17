SHERIDAN — University of Wyoming Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho Medical Education Program students recently provided opportunities for clinical faculty and local physician volunteers to work together to give medical students real-life work experience.
The program offered three workshops/clinics in November in Laramie, including an ultrasound workshop, suturing clinic and casting clinic.
Second-year students part of the WWAMI program from Sheridan include Thomas Fenn and Annie Smidt. First-year students from Sheridan include Drew Adriaens and Maison Furley.
An ultrasound workshop was presented at Ivinson Memorial Hospital Nov. 16. The workshop focused on point-of-care ultrasound. Drs. Jerry Realing and Megan Grube, a 2014 Wyoming WWAMI graduate, both emergency medicine physicians from Casper, used a combination of handheld and portable ultrasound units provided by the hospital.
A suturing clinic took place Nov. 18 in a WWAMI classroom in the UW College of Health Sciences. Presented by the Wyoming WWAMI Surgery Interest Group, the clinic allowed 20 first-year students and a dozen second-year students to work under the direction of medical school faculty and physician volunteers from IMH. Students learned suturing, or sewing a surgical seam, using chicken thighs and bananas as their “patients.”
Drs. Jack Ullrich and Peter Graham, both general surgeons at IMH, demonstrated the tools and techniques these future physicians would use to apply stitches to a wound in the human body or during a surgical procedure.
Dr. Tracey Haas, a physician and college mentor in the WWAMI program, along with Premier Bone and Joint Centers’ Ambulatory Surgery Center, hosted a casting clinic Nov. 19.
Sixteen second-year medical students were shown how to make and apply a short-leg and short-arm cast for treating a break in a person’s lower leg bone or forearm, respectively. Students took turns casting one another’s “broken arms and legs.” Once a cast was in place, the materials used to form the cast were allowed to harden and then were cut off, in much the same way a physician removes a cast after a broken bone has healed.