LARAMIE — Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing global pandemic, second-year medical students from the Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, Idaho Medical Education Program at the University of Wyoming presented their research projects as part of a virtual symposium, including two Sheridan County natives.
Sheridan's Thomas Fenn presented “Severity of Preoperative Anemia in Elective Intracranial Neurosurgical Procedures on Postoperative Outcomes," while Annie Smidt presented “Community-based Strategies to Prevent Skin Cancer in Park County, Wyoming.”
The second annual symposium, presented Nov. 12, was divided into three breakout rooms where groups of students presented their summer research with the guidance of a faculty moderator.
More than 60 attendees, including the 20 WWAMI students, took part in the symposium, which provided students the opportunity to present research on a wide variety of topics, ranging from substance abuse in Wyoming to platelet-rich plasma treatment of Achilles tendinopathy to 3D printed degradable microneedles for controlled drug release in the central nervous system.
Emily Schmitt, a research adviser for the WWAMI program and assistant professor with the UW Division of Kinesiology and Health, served as a moderator for the “Scholarship of Discovery” breakout room, which included topics focusing on bench research.
Medical students in the second and third breakout rooms, moderated by WWAMI Director Tim Robinson and Marivern Easton, assistant director, presented their Rural/Underserved Opportunities Program projects.
RUOP is a four-week, elective immersion experience in community medicine for students between their first and second years of medical school. Topics included the use of telemedicine, reduction of suicide rates in Wyoming and suggestions for increasing health care access in the more rural communities of Wyoming.
“It’s terrific to see the turnout for our research symposium, especially given the fact that this event was held virtually due to the pandemic. Each year, our students are involved with compelling projects both within and outside Wyoming,” Robinson said. “Wyoming WWAMI students have a history of attracting national attention for their research projects.”
He said many of the students will be invited to present their research at the Western Student and Resident Medical Research Forum, held in Carmel, California, each January.
Robert Monger, clinical dean of the Wyoming WWAMI program and president of the Wyoming chapter of the American College of Physicians, served as a reviewer of the medical students’ presentations.
“Seeing these presentations from our students was very impressive, especially the attention given to our current health care challenges, including delivery of health care in a rural state such as Wyoming,” Monger said. “It was notable the attention given to telemedicine and the impacts it’s having on improving patient-physician communications in areas of our state where physical travel is often difficult.”