SHERIDAN — Members of the University of Wyoming’s senior honor society recently selected UW staff members to receive the “Tip of the Cap” award.
Members of the Cap and Gown Chapter of Mortar Board selected staff members who offered “exceptional contributions to the University of Wyoming and inspiration of students.”
“‘Tip of the Cap’ allows Mortar Board students to recognize staff members who have impacted their time here at UW,” says Christine Wade, head of the UW Department of Family and Consumer Sciences and adviser to the UW chapter. “We have so many amazing staff members, and it’s great to be able to recognize their work and emphasize the important effect staff have on our students’ success.”
Mortar Board recognizes students who have excelled in and out of the classroom, based on scholarship, leadership and service. Mortar Board members participate in many projects and activities throughout the year, both on the UW campus and in the Laramie community.
Listed are UW Mortar Board students and their hometowns, along with their “Tip of the Cap” recipients and their colleges, departments or units:
From Sheridan, Kelly Buchanan honored Naomi Leigh from student success services; and Casey Prior honored Tina Matthews from the College of Arts and Sciences.