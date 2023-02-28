02-28-23 Mortar Boardweb.jpg
UW Mortar Board member Casey Prior of Sheridan recognizes her “Top Prof,” Chris Rothfuss, from the UW Honors College, during the recent Top Prof Night.

 Courtesy photo | Christine Wade

SHERIDAN — Members of the University of Wyoming’s senior honor society recently honored their “Top Profs” at the 43rd annual Top Prof Night.

Members of the Cap and Gown Chapter of Mortar Board selected professors who have positively influenced their lives at UW. These professors go beyond normal classroom expectations to help their students succeed.

