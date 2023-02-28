SHERIDAN — Members of the University of Wyoming’s senior honor society recently honored their “Top Profs” at the 43rd annual Top Prof Night.
Members of the Cap and Gown Chapter of Mortar Board selected professors who have positively influenced their lives at UW. These professors go beyond normal classroom expectations to help their students succeed.
“‘Top Prof’ is an event that our members value greatly, as it allows students to recognize the faculty who have had an impact on their lives,” said Christine Wade, head of the UW Department of Family and Consumer Sciences and adviser to the UW chapter. “Faculty are always honored to be recognized as a ‘Top Prof’ because this is a student-driven selection process.”
Mortar Board is the premier national honor society recognizing college seniors for outstanding achievement in scholarship, leadership and service. Mortar Board provides opportunities for continued leadership development; promotes service to colleges and universities; and encourages lifelong contributions to the global community.
UW chapter members participate in numerous projects and activities throughout the year, both on campus and in the Laramie community.
Sheridan-native UW Mortar Board student Casey Prior chose Honors College professor Chris Rothfuss.