SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming’s senior honor society has selected 44 new members — including two students from Sheridan County.
Mortar Board is a national honor society that recognizes college seniors for outstanding achievement in scholarship, leadership and service. It provides opportunities for continued leadership development, promotes service to colleges and universities, and encourages lifelong contributions to the global community.
The UW Cap and Gown Chapter of Mortar Board was chartered in 1933. Members participate in many projects and activities throughout the year on the UW campus and in the Laramie community.
Sheridan’s new students are Kelly Buchanan, an environment and natural resources, environmental systems science and Spanish major and Casey Prior, majoring in political science.