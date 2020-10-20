SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming Extension’s Cen$ible Nutrition Program is encouraging families to “go on a ghost hunt” this month.
“The idea is that people who want to participate will print the ghost image and put it up in one of their windows where it can be seen from the street and as people are walking around town, they can look for ghosts,” said Kali McCrackin Goodenough, CNP marketing coordinator.
This provides families with an alternative activity to trick or treating while still encouraging families to get dressed up and go on a walk together, Goodenough said.
“CNP encourages people to be more active,” she said. “Usually Halloween is about trick-or-treating and has kids out walking around, but since that won’t necessarily be a thing this year, we wanted to come up with another physical activity that’s kind of Halloween-ish in spirit and still has people outside and moving.”
To participate, four different ghost printouts are available online at bit.ly/GhostHuntPrints with options to either download and print, color and/or cut out the image. Hang the ghost in a street-facing window where it can be seen by people walking by and share the game with friends and family, she said.