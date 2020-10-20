Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. High 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy in the morning then periods of showers later in the day. High 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.