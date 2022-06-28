SHERIDAN — Impact 307, a University of Wyoming program, will host “Start 307,” an introductory webinar for aspiring, fledgling and established entrepreneurs June 30 from 4-5:30 p.m.
Fred Schmechel, interim director of Impact 307, will present the free webinar.
Attendees will learn about the tools, resources and strategies for evaluating business ventures, including the proven 10-step approach Wyoming businesses have used to collectively secure more than $1 million in seed funding.
Attendees also will gain an introductory understanding of business formation strategies, including best practices for putting their ideas into action. The webinar will review the structured, yet flexible process of defining key elements of a business idea, also known as Lean Launchpad. With this knowledge, entrepreneurs will have the power to translate innovative products or services into fundable high-growth businesses.
IMPACT 307 is a statewide network of innovation-driven business incubators committed to growing and strengthening Wyoming’s entrepreneurial community by providing resources and support for founders to thrive.
For more information or to register, see impact307.org/events.