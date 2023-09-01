UW sign stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming’s Wallop Civic Engagement Program has added new content for Wyoming teachers to its K-12 project catalogs for the coming school year.

The 20 new multimedia packages — on topics ranging from single women homesteaders to Martin Luther King Jr. and “conscientious citizenship” — align with state standards on social studies and English language arts and include short videos with accompanying resource guides.

Recommended for you