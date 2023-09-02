UW sign stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Frequently asked questions by dementia caregivers — such as, “How can I deal with the nighttime restlessness and agitation?”; “What about calming aggressive behavior?”; “Is there any way to prevent wandering?” — will be discussed during a Wyoming Dementia Together program Wednesday.

Wyoming Dementia Together is a statewide, nonprofit caregiver network operating through the University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Center on Aging. Wyoming Dementia Together meets by Zoom call every other Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. throughout the year. Programs feature guest speakers and allow time for interaction from those who attend online.

Recommended for you