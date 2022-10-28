UW sign stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming is among 30 colleges and universities selected to participate in Phase 1 of the U.S. Department of Energy’s 2023 Collegiate Wind Competition.

The teams are participating in the competition during the first half of the 2022-23 school year. This is the first time UW has competed and one local student — Kirby Coe-Kirkham — is involved. The UW team has received notice that the $3,200 it requested for Phase 1 has been approved.

