SHERIDAN — Self-measured blood pressure monitoring kits are now available for checkout at libraries in Sheridan, Clearmont, Story and Tongue River through a collaborative pilot project among the Wyoming Center on Aging at the University of Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Health’s Chronic Disease Prevention Program and the Sheridan County Public Library System.
The kits, available in both English and Spanish, include an automated home blood pressure cuff; blood pressure logbooks; educational materials from the American Heart Association; information on what blood pressure is; and ideas for healthy lifestyle changes. The kits also include a resource directory to local community-based organizations and referral resources to the Cent$ible Nutrition Program and the Healthy U chronic disease self-management program.
The loan period is two weeks. Blood pressure kits will be automatically renewed, up to two times, if there are no holds on the item. This program also is currently available to residents in Albany, Carbon, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Sublette, Sweetwater and Washakie counties.
While self-measured blood pressure is not a substitute for regular visits to primary care physicians, it is a way for individuals to see and track their numbers, giving them more information that can be communicated to their doctors.
“Information is power and, the more information a patient and their doctor have, the better the treatment plan,” says Dian True, a senior project coordinator with WyCOA. “Better treatment plans lead to better overall health. That’s the goal of this project — to work to improve the health of our communities.”
The Sheridan County Public Library System is committed to building and supporting strong, healthy communities. This project provides a unique opportunity to offer the community more information about self-monitored blood pressure and its important role in health.
“We’re thrilled to partner with the Wyoming Department of Health and WyCOA to bring these much-needed resources to the community,” said Cameron Duff, director of the Sheridan County Public Library System.
To learn more about WyCOA and its programs, go to uwyo.edu/wycoa.