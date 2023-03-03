03-04-23 PEOPLE blood pressure kitweb.jpg
Buy Now

From left, Cameron Duff, director of the Sheridan County Public Library System, receives a blood monitoring kit from Dian True, a senior project coordinator with the Wyoming Center on Aging at the University of Wyoming. The kits are now available at libraries in Sheridan, Clearmont, Story and Tongue River. The public can check out the kits for a period up to two weeks.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — Self-measured blood pressure monitoring kits are now available for checkout at libraries in Sheridan, Clearmont, Story and Tongue River through a collaborative pilot project among the Wyoming Center on Aging at the University of Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Health’s Chronic Disease Prevention Program and the Sheridan County Public Library System.

The kits, available in both English and Spanish, include an automated home blood pressure cuff; blood pressure logbooks; educational materials from the American Heart Association; information on what blood pressure is; and ideas for healthy lifestyle changes. The kits also include a resource directory to local community-based organizations and referral resources to the Cent$ible Nutrition Program and the Healthy U chronic disease self-management program.

Tags

Recommended for you