9-11-21 Department of Ag1.jpg
Sheridan County Weed and Pest Supervisor Luke Sander applies a chemical treatment to stave off the spread of invasive weeds. The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources committee has forwarded a bill that will move state funding for weed and pest programs from the Office of State Lands and Investments to the Department of Agriculture.

 Courtesy of Sheridan Weed and Pe

SHERIDAN — On Sept. 6, the University of Wyoming Sheridan Research and Extension Center will host an open panel discussion on invasive grass management led by the Institute for Managing Annual Grasses Invading Natural Ecosystems (IMAGINE).

A collaborative statewide effort that brings together a diverse group of partner organizations, IMAGINE’s purpose is to develop long-term strategies for invasive grass management on a landscape scale while empowering local decision makers.

