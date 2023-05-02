Trigger warning

This story contains references to drug and alcohol addiction. For those needing help with addiction, contact Volunteers of America Northern Rockies in Sheridan at 307-672-0475 or a local substance abuse rehabilitation facility.

SHERIDAN — Five years ago, Chelsea-Victoria Turner was battling drug and alcohol addiction while living on the streets of Cheyenne. It got worse. She ended up spending time in jail.

Today, the University of Wyoming junior is a 2023 Udall Scholar, one of just 55 people nationwide to receive the award this year.

Recommended for you