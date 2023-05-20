SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming College of Education’s spring 2023 student teachers have been transitioning from learning to teaching during their 16-week student-teaching experience.
This spring, nearly 150 teachers have been placed in schools across Wyoming and in surrounding states, including three in Sheridan County school districts.
Although UW student teachers have many opportunities to work in classrooms during practicums, student teaching is the capstone experience for student teachers. During this time, they test their teaching abilities leading a real classroom under the mentorship of experienced classroom teachers.
Elizabeth McMahan, who leads the student-teaching program in the School of Teacher Education, says student teaching is an important experience for future teachers. Over the 16 weeks, student teachers gradually assume all of the responsibilities of running a classroom — including creating formal lesson plans; practicing instruction with students; and maintaining an organized, safe classroom environment.
“Student teaching provides our students with the pedagogical tools and experience necessary to connect what they have learned in the classroom with what they are doing in their classroom,” she said. “The residency experience provides our students with an opportunity to have support and feedback from experienced, master teachers while they are still learning and developing skills in lesson planning; classroom management; a variety of teaching strategies; communicating with parents; and collaborating with other teachers and professionals.”
Sheridan's Emmalee Hoopes has been in a third grade classroom in her hometown in Sheridan County School District 2.
“I hope to help all of the students in this class to gain confidence in themselves and their ability to succeed in school. I also want each of my students to know that I believe in them,” she said. “Helping them find this confidence in themselves would be the most important impact I could have on my students.”
Sheridan's Caige McComb has been in a fifth grade classroom in Albany County School District 1 in Laramie.
“I am excited to be student teaching because it is the last step to finishing my degree,” he said. “I also am excited because it is the real-life application of everything I have learned thus far.”
Sheridan's Reuben Morris II has been in a fifth grade classroom in his hometown in Sheridan County School District 2.
“I get to learn through teaching,” he said. “It’s fun to experience new things, be involved in a community, build relationships and work toward a rewarding career.”