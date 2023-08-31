UW stock
Buy Now
Courtesy photo | Bud Denega

SHERIDAN — An interdisciplinary team of University of Wyoming students and researchers — including a Sheridan resident — has won funding from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to develop a platform for crowdsourcing information about air quality at outdoor recreation sites during wildfires.

The project, “Recreator Crowdsourcing of Particle Levels During Wildfires,” will pair a smartphone app with signs at notable backcountry recreation sites. Users who visit the sites will encounter a “cellphone tray” where they can position their phones to take a photo. The app will compare the photo to one taken on a clear day and -- based on the appearance of known landmarks at varying distances -- will assess air quality. It then will communicate real-time air quality information back to recreators so they can make informed decisions to balance the trade-off of engaging in healthy outdoor activities with exposing themselves to dangerous air quality.

Recommended for you