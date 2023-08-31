SHERIDAN — An interdisciplinary team of University of Wyoming students and researchers — including a Sheridan resident — has won funding from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to develop a platform for crowdsourcing information about air quality at outdoor recreation sites during wildfires.
The project, “Recreator Crowdsourcing of Particle Levels During Wildfires,” will pair a smartphone app with signs at notable backcountry recreation sites. Users who visit the sites will encounter a “cellphone tray” where they can position their phones to take a photo. The app will compare the photo to one taken on a clear day and -- based on the appearance of known landmarks at varying distances -- will assess air quality. It then will communicate real-time air quality information back to recreators so they can make informed decisions to balance the trade-off of engaging in healthy outdoor activities with exposing themselves to dangerous air quality.
The app also lets users track the recreation sites they have visited and earn awards from local outdoor businesses.
“This is a very interdisciplinary project that brings together expertise in science communication, environmental economics, human ecology, chemical engineering and other fields,” says Kayla Clark, an assistant lecturer of graphic design at UW and the project leader. “I think what’s neat about this is how it relies on a relatively low-tech process to produce air quality data, even at remote backcountry sites. This tool can directly benefit outdoor recreators as we face more wildfires.”
The project team includes graduate and undergraduate students, all in UW’s Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, along with Clark; Corrie Knapp, an associate professor of environment and society; Nino Abashidze, a postdoctoral research associate; and Shane Murphy, an associate professor of atmospheric science and director of the School of Energy Resources’ Center for Air Quality.
Sheridan's Logan Ludwig is part of the project.
Phase 1 of the project begins this month and goes through July 2024, with a focus on 10 outdoor recreation sites in Albany County. Research and prototyping will begin during a class led by Clark at UW this semester. The students will present their findings to the EPA in Washington, D.C., at the end of this phase.
The project team plans to expand to additional public lands across Wyoming and even nationally.
EPA’s P3 Program incentivizes teams of college students to benefit people, promote prosperity and protect the planet by designing environmental solutions that move toward a sustainable future. This is the first P3 award UW has received in over a decade.
The Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources offers students the skills, tools and experiences to take on environment and natural resource challenges.