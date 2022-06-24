SHERIDAN — More than 60 rising juniors will have the opportunity to experience college life during the 38th annual Summer High School Institute July 10-30 at the University of Wyoming.
The students were selected from high schools across Wyoming. UW offers them an opportunity to achieve intellectual and personal growth, cultivate their leadership capabilities and measure their capacities and interests.
Local participants will include Willie Branson, Joseph Harper, Maggie Johnson, Dillon Lemon, Madison “Maddy” Miller and Katelyn Reckard of Sheridan High School and Hailey Rehder of Tongue River High School.
“We are so excited to bring a total of 64 rising high school juniors to the UW campus for an exhilarating HSI experience this summer,” said Li Teng, HSI coordinator and UW Honors College advising manager. “Students will have opportunities to challenge themselves in college-level academics; meet new friends from all over the state of Wyoming; build important life skills; and participate in a variety of field trips and social events.”
Each student is enrolled in two college-style classes: a physical and natural world class, and a human culture class. As part of their classes, students may participate in various field trips that allow them to apply conceptual knowledge to actual problems or situations.
UW faculty members will teach problem-centered classes ranging from acting to DNA to robotics and criminal justice. Classes are focused on learning, rather than on homework, tests and grades.
The three-week experience also will include extracurricular activities, such as guest speakers, workshops, films, performances, athletic activities, visits to museums, enrichment excursions, a talent show and community service.
High school administrators, counselors and teachers guided students through the application process.
Selections were based on an application letter, a personal statement, a letter of recommendation, academic performance and extracurricular activity involvement.
Begun in 1985, the HSI program is sponsored by UW, with special funding from the Wyoming State Legislature.
For more information about HSI, go to uwyo.edu/hsi.