LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming will further ease some COVID-19 requirements this summer as it transitions to a traditional fall 2021 semester.
Starting Monday, UW will follow the current Wyoming Department of Health order requiring masks in educational settings indoors only when social distancing can’t be maintained. This is an expansion of the university’s earlier decision that, starting May 8, masks are no longer required outdoors on campus — and it follows new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people who are fully vaccinated can go without masks or physical distancing in most cases, even when they are indoors or in large groups.
Additionally, when the WDH order expires, or if the university receives an exception to the order, UW will not require masks and social distancing for those who are vaccinated — and will only recommend masks and distancing indoors for those who are not vaccinated — for both indoor and outdoor settings on UW properties. The state health order currently extends through May 31.
The adjustment to the summer plan was approved Friday by the UW Board of Trustees.
UW announced earlier that it is proceeding with plans for face-to-face classes at maximum capacity this fall, along with face-to-face student engagement programs, in-person athletics experiences and the like. The board of trustees voted March 26 to "fully reopen” the university “consistent with the health policy guidelines and directives of the state and federal governments regarding COVID-19.”
While requirements for masks and distancing this summer have been eased, other parts of the previously approved summer plan remain. Employees who are fully vaccinated are allowed to travel with no requirement for COVID-19 testing. And, the university’s requirement for students and employees spending time on campus to be tested for the virus at least once per week will be lifted July 1, as will use of the COVID Pass.
To help track the prevalence of the virus among the community, UW is making plans for a limited testing program beginning July 1.
While employees currently working remotely will start returning to their pre-pandemic workplaces June 7, the university is implementing a more flexible work policy, including allowing flexible hours and some remote work if it maximizes productivity and effectiveness for the benefit of individual units and the university. Supervisors will have the opportunity for training on management of employees who work remotely.