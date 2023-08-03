LARAMIE — Four University of Wyoming graduates will be honored by the UW Alumni Association (UWAA) and the Office of the President for their professional achievements and support of the university during homecoming Sept. 25-30.
Hamid Khan, Caitlin Long and Phil Nicholas are the recipients of the 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award, and Charlotte Hearne Davis is the 2023 Medallion Service Award recipient. John Easterbrook Jr. also has been selected as a distinguished alumnus. Due to Easterbrook’s role as the chief membership officer for the PGA and his participation in this year’s Ryder Cup events that will take place in Italy at the same time as this year’s Hhomecoming, he will be recognized during the 2024 homecoming celebration.
The Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes alumni who have achieved excellence in their profession; appreciate the impact of their UW education; and are people of integrity, stature and demonstrated ability.
The Medallion Service Award recognizes outstanding service to the university. The award honors alumni or friends of UW who are people of integrity and stature and who have unselfishly given of their time, talent and support.
“We couldn’t be more excited to recognize these incredible alumni during Homecoming this fall,” UWAA Executive Director Jack Tennant said. “The honorees represent UW, our students and alumni in the best regard.”
In 1953, the first Distinguished Alumni Award went to U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Emory Land, who helped design the submarine during World War I. In 1968, the first Medallion Service Award went to UW head football Coach Lloyd Eaton. Those who have received awards since then are a “who’s who” across the globe.
To some, UW may seem an unlikely place to prepare for a high-profile international career. But for Khan, who grew up in Worland and Sheridan, UW provided the perfect launchpad. He said it gave him top-notch instruction, mentoring from professors and singular opportunities.
After completing his bachelor’s degree in political science in 1998, he earned his J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School. Khan now serves as a judicial education attorney for the Federal Judicial Center, the education and research agency for the federal judiciary, located in Washington, D.C. Additionally, he is an international consultant for the American Bar Association Rule of Law Initiative, which helps to protect women’s rights in Islamic marriage contracts. Khan also serves as an adjunct professor of Islamic law at the University of Michigan Law School.
Khan said three memories from his time at UW are particularly impactful.
The first was when he signed up for UW’s London semester. The late Duncan Harris, who led the UW Honors Program, helped arrange an internship with the British House of Commons. Khan was short on money, however. He talked to UW administrators he knew — from deans to the president — and they helped him come up with the difference.
At most universities, students would not know these administrators, let alone be able to go to them for help. The semester was a fantastic experience and ignited his love of travel, according to a press release. He later returned to London, showing his wife and children the sights he saw as a student, the release said.
Second, Michael Horan, former head of the Department of Political Science, invited him and some other students to breakfast, not telling them the meal was with former Secretary of State Lawrence Eagleburger.
Third, Khan secured an internship with former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson via his Associated Students of UW (ASUW) connection with Pete Simpson, Alan’s brother, a UW professor emeritus of political science and a former Wyoming state representative.
Khan said all of these experiences helped position him for his career, which has included serving as a national security fellow for the Truman National Security Project; a senior adviser for the Interagency Outreach and Response Team in the Office of Refugee Resettlement for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and a consultant for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.