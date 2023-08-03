UW sign stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

LARAMIE — Four University of Wyoming graduates will be honored by the UW Alumni Association (UWAA) and the Office of the President for their professional achievements and support of the university during homecoming Sept. 25-30.

Hamid Khan, Caitlin Long and Phil Nicholas are the recipients of the 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award, and Charlotte Hearne Davis is the 2023 Medallion Service Award recipient. John Easterbrook Jr. also has been selected as a distinguished alumnus. Due to Easterbrook’s role as the chief membership officer for the PGA and his participation in this year’s Ryder Cup events that will take place in Italy at the same time as this year’s Hhomecoming, he will be recognized during the 2024 homecoming celebration.

