SHERIDAN — Wagon tours of invasive weeds, cover crops, alfalfa weevils and new forage varieties are part of the University of Wyoming’s Sheridan Research and Extension Center field day Wednesday.
Events are 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the original research center site at 663 Wyarno Rd.
“If people are interest(ed) in learning more about agriculture and natural resources issues in this part of the state and if they want to interact with experts and some of their neighbors as well, then they might want to come out to the field day,” said Brian Mealor, center director. “Plus, they can see the historic research station that’s been there since 1915.”
The field day traditionally rotates between the farm in town at Sheridan College and the farm at Wyarno each year, Mealor said.
“We just have a bunch of stuff going on at the farm in Wyarno this year,” he said.
The tentative agenda is:
1-1:30 p.m., registration
1:30-1:50 p.m., welcome and introductions
1:50-2 p.m., load the wagons for tours
2-4 p.m, tours of Wyarno station field research on south and north sites
4-4:30 p.m., viewing of poster boards and break time
4:30 p.m., dinner served
Tours will provide information on long-term control of invasive grasses and discuss practices to reestablish desirable species when controlling annual grasses with herbicides, Mealor said.
“We are also evaluating which cover crops work well in this part of the state and how they can be incorporated into a grazing strategy,” he said. “There has been a lot of discussion in the northeast corner of the state of pesticide-resistant alfalfa weevils, and we will provide an update on ongoing research related to alfalfa weevil biology and management.”
For more information and to RSVP, call 307-673-2856 or email shrec@uwyo.edu. RSVPs are requested by 1 p.m. Tuesday.