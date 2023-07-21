05.12 Invasive 1.jpg

A section of grass treated for invasive species (left) next to an untreated section (right). Roughly 70,000 acres in Sheridan County have been treated for invasive species of grass.

 Courtesy Photo | Brian Mealor

SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming Sheridan Research and Extension Center will host an educational field day Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Adams Ranch.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will highlight new research on crop evaluation, invasive grass management, alternative forage crops, native plants and more. 

Recommended for you