SHERIDAN — University of Wyoming representatives will host “The World Needs More Cowboys” event at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center from 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 14.
The event aims to help students learn more about the University of Wyoming, UW alumni connect with their alma mater and members of the public will find out more about UW’s presence in the community.
UW President Ed Seidel will be in attendance and speak during a brief program at the celebration, highlighting the university’s collaborative efforts with the state’s community colleges to boost entrepreneurism and the state’s economy, among other topics.
Fallon Lewis, assistant coach of UW’s defending Mountain West Conference Tournament champion women’s basketball team, also will offer some remarks. She’s a Tongue River High School graduate.
They’ll be joined by current UW students from Sheridan County, who will discuss their experiences at the state’s university.
UW admissions representatives will be on hand to answer questions and interact with attendees.
Additionally, UW alumnus Kristi Von Krosigk will talk about how UW prepared her for her career and role in the community — and what it means to her to be a UW Cowboy. Von Krosigk is a student-teaching facilitator for UW in Sheridan County and owner of downtown retail business The Union at the Montgomery.
The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.