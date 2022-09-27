Sheridan County Library stock
File photo

SHERIDAN — The Malcolm Wallop Civic Engagement Program at the University of Wyoming is expanding its partnership with Wyoming teachers and launching a community resilience conversations program, with three planned listening sessions later this month.

The Wallop K-12 program has added new content focused on Wyoming’s energy and extractive industries for the Wallop K-12 social studies catalog. This partnership with UW’s School of Energy Resources is composed of 14 new multimedia content blocks on topics including cost-effective wind power and trona, oil and gas, storing carbon dioxide underground and the planned Natrium advanced nuclear reactor project in Kemmerer.

