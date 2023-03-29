SHERIDAN — Small-business owners can learn more about using social media effectively to help their businesses during a workshop April 4.
Audie Cunningham and P.J. Burns will discuss the basics of social media best practices during a Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network workshop titled “Social Media” from 8-9:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center, located at 63 N. Burritt Ave. in Buffalo. Attendees can choose either the morning or afternoon session.
The Wyoming SBDC Network offers business expertise to help Wyoming residents think about, launch, grow, reinvent or exit their business. The Wyoming SBDC Network is hosted by the University of Wyoming with state funds from the Wyoming Business Council and funded, in part, through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The workshop will focus on how small businesses can be effective on each social media platform; how to design and create content for social media and tools to help those businesses; and how businesses can get discovered online. Additionally, the workshop will cover how small businesses can use content marketing in social media. This will include what content marketing is and why it is effective; what effective content marketing looks like; where to find what potential customers are looking for; and how to incorporate valuable content and brand building in marketing messages.
Cunningham, a regional director (Fremont and Teton counties) for the Wyoming SBDC Network, enjoys seeing community members bring their business ideas to life and is eager to help them grow and thrive, according ot a press release. As an entrepreneur, Cunningham has worked in art licensing and graphic design and has 10 years of experience in customer service and marketing through her work in public libraries.
Cunningham’s education and experience have given her knowledge in print and digital marketing, creating marketing plans, social media marketing and business planning.
Burns is the northeast regional director (Campbell, Crook, Johnson, Sheridan and Weston counties) for the Wyoming SBDC Network. She has spent the majority of her career advising and advocating for small businesses in her roles at chambers of commerce and economic development organizations. She has a background in marketing, human resources, strategic planning, leadership and management.
For more information, call Maureen Johnson, marketing, communication and database manager for the Wyoming SBDC Network, at 307-343-0925 or email mjohn125@uwyo.edu.