social media stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

SHERIDAN — Small-business owners can learn more about using social media effectively to help their businesses during a workshop April 4.

Audie Cunningham and P.J. Burns will discuss the basics of social media best practices during a Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network workshop titled “Social Media” from 8-9:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center, located at 63 N. Burritt Ave. in Buffalo. Attendees can choose either the morning or afternoon session.

