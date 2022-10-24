Sheridan VA Medical Center
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — A lawsuit filed in federal court last week alleges staff members at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center covered up the true cause of death of a resident of the facility in 2020.

According to the complaint filed by Barbara Pierson, personal representative of the estate, Navy veteran John A. Behles “suffered a catastrophic or traumatic event — likely either an assault or a drop/fall from a patient lift — that resulted in a severe traumatic head injury.”

Recommended for you