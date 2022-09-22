Sheridan VA
Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System.

 File Photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The DAISY Award, a nationwide program at VA and non-VA medical facilities, recognizes nurses and the impact their care has on patients and families. This quarter’s winner of Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System is Registered Nurse Annette Vaira.  

Vaira was recognized for emulating the golden rule in all aspects of caregiving as an individual, and as a team member through her heard work, thoughtfulness, and intuition while serving veterans. 

