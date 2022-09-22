SHERIDAN — The DAISY Award, a nationwide program at VA and non-VA medical facilities, recognizes nurses and the impact their care has on patients and families. This quarter’s winner of Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System is Registered Nurse Annette Vaira.
Vaira was recognized for emulating the golden rule in all aspects of caregiving as an individual, and as a team member through her heard work, thoughtfulness, and intuition while serving veterans.
“I love the vets, I love my coworkers and I love my job,” Vaira said. “I may never do anything large in life, but I do try to make my corner of the world a better place, as do many of the people I work with every day.”
Also recognized by the Sheridan VA, and nominated three times by her peers, licensed practical nurse Kelly Thornton won the BEE (Being Exceptional Everyday) Award for constantly “going above and beyond” for both veterans and fellow staff.
Thornton was recognized by her peers as a “respectful and dedicated nurse you can count on to show up with a smile and good attitude. She often volunteers her downtime to take veterans outside to get sunshine. Thornton expressed she was humbled by the nomination, saying, “we all have to work together to be a team, and this was a reminder that I may not feel like I am making a difference, but to be noticed and recognized just makes your soul feel loved.”
The Sheridan VA team is currently hiring RNs, LPNs, and NAs in several areas for both full and part time positions. To contact the Sheridan VA nursing recruiter, call 307-675-3262 or email questions and resumes to sheridannursingjobs@va.gov.